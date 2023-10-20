Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—The US is organizing and funding a military intervention into Haiti, organized under the auspices of the UN, in order to halt Haiti’s revolutionary process, Haitian journalist Kim Ives told Orinoco Tribune in a recent interview.

“The revolution is coming from the streets of Haiti,” said Ives, “where there is an armed uprising, and they [the US] are presenting it as gangs. Of course, all revolutionaries or people resisting US imperialism with whatever degree of consciousness are always called bandits, always called outlaws or terrorists, as we see in Palestine today.”

The US and its accomplices, led by Kenya in this case, must ensure that Haiti does not join its revolutionary neighbors, including Cuba, Nicaragua, or Venezuela. A revolutionary process in Haiti would also have powerful repercussions for the Dominican Republic, with which Haiti shares the island of Hispaniola, and throughout the Caribbean region.

“There is a force that patrols that [Haiti–Dominican Republic] border, a Dominican force called CESFRONT, and this is, in fact, a branch of the Pentagon,” explained Ives. “I was surprised to learn that that it is very closely associated with the Pentagon, and their purpose is to seal it off so that they prevent a route for escape by the ‘gangs,’ which they want to shoot like fish in a barrel in Haiti.

“Right now, in Haiti, we know that there are about 50 or 60 US Special Forces—this is well before any clearance came in from the UN—that they are training Asian police, and they are looking to assassinate the leaders of this revolutionary movement that is being called ‘gangs.’ There are indeed gangs, as I always have to point out. But what they are putting in the same basket are the armed vigilance brigades, which are fighting the gangs and have a totally different, and I could say revolutionary, project, which is to overthrow the system in Haiti. So, this is the US Game. They have to stop the revolution. They have to stop the March of China across Latin America and keep Haiti as one of the 11 countries that recognize Taiwan as China.”

Many commentators believed that China or Russia would use their veto power in the UN Security Council to block the resolution authorizing intervention in Haiti. Although they expressed their skepticism with the plan, in the end, both countries abstained from the vote instead of opposing it.

“The irony is that Russia and China, maybe, could have vetoed it,” Ives told Orinoco Tribune, “but Russia had just vetoed the Mali resolution a few weeks earlier, and, in our appeals to them to veto it, they said it was not in their core interests. I think they just did not want to take the flak that the US media monstrosity would deal them, saying that they were sacrificing the Haitian people for political maneuvering and geopolitical advantage, etc. They simply sort of bowed out. They simply abstained. And we can kind of understand that they can only use their veto powers as judiciously as the international chess board allows. So, here we have this force slated to come in, but it must be said that there is opposition growing in Kenya itself to this force coming, and if the US cannot get this force with Kenya’s leadership, they are back to square one… ”

Kim Ives is a journalist, documentary maker, and founder of the media outlet Haiti Liberté. Alongside codirector Dan Cohen, Ives released the documentary film Another Vision: Inside Haiti’s Uprising last year. The film focuses on Haitian activist Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier and the Revolutionary Forces of the G9 Family and Allies, an armed neighborhood federation that has found itself in the crosshairs of the US empire.

Ives spoke at length about US imperialist plans to subjugate Haiti using the US Global Fragility Act and elaborated on the decision of Russia and China to abstain from the UN vote. In addition, Ives went into greater detail regarding recent developments in Haiti and the controversial revolutionary Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier.

The entire interview with Kim Ives and Orinoco Tribune’s Saheli Chowdhury can be viewed on the Orinoco Tribune YouTube channel and is embedded below.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.