“In response to this act of aggression, the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted the deployment sites of the US military in the region,” the statement said.

Tehran condemned the US attacks, asserting that they “constitute a blatant violation” of the UN Charter and a “clear breach” of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Iran and the US.

The statement stressed that the retaliatory operation targeted sites connected to US forces.

The IRGC Navy did not specify the operation’s locations or details, but Bahrain claimed Iran launched drone attacks on its soil, intercepting several drones.

This marks the first exchange of fire between Iran and the US since the signing of the MoU earlier this month.

Brigadier General Mohsen Rezaei, a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, stated on Saturday that the US breached Article 1 of the MOU by “supporting its proxy forces in the region.” He warned that Iran’s response to any violation of the memorandum will be “swift and strong.”

“The US attacked Iran in the middle of negotiations once again,” The chairperson of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, Ebrahim Azizi, wrote on social media.

“The failed US president has shown that he has no commitment to the principles of negotiation or a ceasefire. This reckless violation of the ceasefire will, as always, lead to retreat and regret on their part. The blame game does not work anymore,” Azizi added.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) shared a black-and-white video on social media, reportedly showing the strike, marked “unclassified.”

Though the footage itself shows no discernible target, CENTCOM said that US forces had “conducted strikes against Iran as a powerful response to yesterday’s attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” adding that US Air Force had “struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites.”

The strikes hit the southern Iranian port of Sirik following an alleged Iranian drone attack on the Singapore-registered vessel Ever Lovely. No crew members were injured, and the ship continued its voyage.