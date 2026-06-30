A person wearing a backpack with the colors of the Venezuelan flag standing amongst the rubble of collapsed buildings in La Guaira state, Venezuela, after the series of earthquakes on June 24, 2026. Photo: Reuters.

A person wearing a backpack with the colors of the Venezuelan flag standing amongst the rubble of collapsed buildings in La Guaira state, Venezuela, after the series of earthquakes on June 24, 2026. Photo: Reuters.