Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—On Monday, Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez provided a new update on the emergency response following last Wednesday’s devastating earthquakes. He reported that the number of deaths has risen to 1,719, while 5,034 people have been injured.

During his statement, Rodríguez reported that there are currently 15,866 displaced individuals and a total of 22,619 people being treated in hospitals, field centers, and medical triage points deployed in the hardest-hit regions of the country.

Death of Caracas Metro President Carlos Silva

On Monday, it was also confirmed that Engineer Carlos Silva, who had been appointed president of the Caracas Metro at the end of March 2026, died as a result of the earthquakes.

Silva was a nationally recognized figure in Venezuela’s telecommunications and technology fields. An engineer by profession, he served as vice president of operations at Movilnet before assuming the presidency of the metro system. He was involved in technological expansion projects for stations, tunnels, and train cars of the Caracas Metro.

According to local media, Silva resided in the La Jolla building, in Caraballeda, La Guaira state, one of the areas most affected by the earthquake. Local media reports indicate that other members of his family also died with him following the collapse of the building where they lived.

He was a passionate cyclist, a loving father, and a respected friend of some members of Orinoco Tribune’s editorial team. Orinoco Tribune’s editor, Jesús Rodríguez-Espinoza, stated that he was deeply shaken by Silva’s departure, noting that Venezuela has lost a committed Chavista and a professional who will be missed by many.

New aftershock suspends Caracas Metro operations

On Monday morning, central Venezuela was shaken by a magnitude 4.2 aftershock, alarming a population still reeling from last Wednesday’s devastating earthquake. The new seismic activity led to a temporary suspension of the Caracas Metro system, though authorities have ruled out further structural damage.

The aftershock struck at 7:01 a.m. local time, with its epicenter located 10 kilometers east of La Guaira. The tremor was shallow, with a depth of less than 30 kilometers, amplifying its impact across the already devastated region. While the Venezuelan Foundation for Seismological Research (Funvisis) reported a magnitude of 4.2, the Colombian Geological Service (SGC) reported a magnitude of 5.1. In total, 609 aftershocks have been recorded since the series of earthquakes, including the Monday morning tremor that caused widespread anxiety.

Infrastructure damage and emergency shelter response

In terms of infrastructure, Deputy Jorge Rodríguez reported that 855 buildings across Venezuela have been damaged, of which 189 have suffered total collapse and 666 have sustained partial collapse or serious structural damage.

In response, he highlighted that the technical commission appointed by Acting President Delcy Rodríguez is already evaluating the structures using a risk assessment system. He also confirmed that 15 large shelters have been established in La Guaira state—where 90% of the electricity service has already been restored—and another 50 temporary camps have been set up in Caracas to guarantee medical care, hydration, and food for the affected families.

Volunteer mobilization and international aid

Rodríguez thanked the 3,319 foreign rescue workers from 45 international delegations for their humanitarian support. He also reported the registration of 10,834 civilian volunteers at the Poliedro de Caracas, who are working in an organized manner with the over 30,000 officials deployed in the disaster zones.

He urged the population to use the free hotline 0-800-AYUDA-01 (0-800-2983201) responsibly to receive specialized psychological and psychiatric support in cases of post-traumatic stress or grief.

Social media disinformation and US rescue team incident

On Monday, far-right social media influencers plagued digital platforms with edited videos of Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello allegedly having an altercation with US rescue volunteers, claiming it jeopardized rescue efforts.

However, unedited videos later clarified that the Chavista leader was leading rescue efforts in La Guaira when a Turkish rescue dog detected signs of life under a collapsed building. Cabello and the rescue teams immediately ordered total silence in the area.

When a US rescue team refused to follow the instructions, Minister Cabello confronted them and instructed them to turn off their trucks while inside the active rescue area. Eventually, the US rescue workers followed the directives.

The incident, initially used to discredit Diosdado Cabello and the Chavista leadership, ultimately had a boomerang effect. For many analysts, it demonstrated the Chavista leadership’s deep commitment to crucial rescue operations. To them, it showed that Chavismo will not yield to US arrogance despite the US imperialist coercion set in motion since the January 3 US bombing of Venezuela to kidnap President Nicolás Maduro.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

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