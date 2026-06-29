By Caitlin Johnstone – Jun 29, 2026

Ask why there’s been so much violence in the middle east these last three years and you’ll be told it’s because of October 7. Ask why October 7 happened and you’ll be called an antisemite. Ask what specifically transpired on that day and you’ll be called a conspiracy theorist.

The Israeli press are reporting that police documents on the security for the October 7 2023 Nova music festival were mysteriously deleted at some point in early January 2024. The Jerusalem Post reports that “it is unknown who removed them and whether copies still exist.”

A new article from the Israeli outlet YNet reports that the IDF had planned to kill an Israeli soldier who was captured by Hamas in 2006, with one document stating “Hannibal in effect.” The Hannibal Directive is an Israeli military protocol ensuring that extreme measures be taken to prevent Israelis from capture by Palestinian resistance groups, even if it means killing the Israelis.

Israel’s Channel 12 has shown footage of Israeli officers demanding that the Hannibal Directive be implemented on October 7 to prevent hostages from being taken by Hamas, with a senior officer saying “(Strike) Gaza. Break it all apart. Along with the soldiers who got abducted.”

🇵🇸🇮🇱 Nine minutes of testimonies from both Israeli soldiers and civilians explaining how the IDF killed their own people on October 7. pic.twitter.com/SMZgYbMb8R — Middle Eastern Affairs (@OpsHQs) June 25, 2026

Many Israeli soldiers and civilians are on record saying that Israeli forces fired upon their own people on October 7.

How many of the 1,195 people killed in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood were actually killed by Israeli forces? We don’t know, and we’re not allowed to know. Electronic Intifada’s Asa Winstanley has argued that the number was in the hundreds.

Did Israel deliberately leave its people undefended from an impending Hamas attack in order to advance pre-existing agendas? We don’t know, and we’re not allowed to know, but there are mountains of evidence indicating that they did.

Ask why there’s been so much violence in the middle east these last three years and you’ll be told it’s because of October 7.

Ask why October 7 happened and you’ll be called an antisemite.

Ask what specifically transpired on that day and you’ll be called a conspiracy theorist.

It’s just so crazy how often apologists for Israel and the western empire will cite October 7 as the spark that set off all these wars of far-reaching consequence, but it’s taboo to talk about exactly what happened on that day, and it’s taboo to talk about how Israel’s abuses provoked the attack.

The official mainstream position on October 7 is that Hamas killed 1,195 Israelis for no reason other than because they are evil and wanted to kill Jews, and that anyone who suggests it may have happened for actual material reasons is an antisemitic monster. Whenever anyone spouts the official mainstream position on October 7 at me I just want to make “goo goo ga ga” baby noises at them until they shut up and go away, because such people are not thinking like adults.

Everyone who’s been watching Israel’s behavior since October 7 now understands why Palestinian resistance fighters carried out October 7 in the first place. We’re expected to avert our eyes from the glaring plot holes in the official narrative and never suggest that Israel’s horrific abuses of the Palestinians may have played some role in giving rise to the attack, but after watching a live-streamed genocide month after month after horrifying month, we all know October 7 was just Israel reaping what it sowed.

And we know there is no evil these freaks are not capable of.