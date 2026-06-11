Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, on Loyalty Day, October 17, 2025, at 1111 San José Street in Buenos Aires, where she is under house arrest. Fernández de Kirchner waves to her supporters from the balcony of her home. Photo: Matias Rosingana/Zuma Press/Europa Press.

Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, on Loyalty Day, October 17, 2025, at 1111 San José Street in Buenos Aires, where she is under house arrest. Fernández de Kirchner waves to her supporters from the balcony of her home. Photo: Matias Rosingana/Zuma Press/Europa Press.