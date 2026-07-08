An aerial view of the crowd gathered for the funeral prayers for Sayyed Ali Khamenei at the Fatima Masoumeh shrine in Qom, Iran, July 7, 2026. Photo: IRNA.

An aerial view of the crowd gathered for the funeral prayers for Sayyed Ali Khamenei at the Fatima Masoumeh shrine in Qom, Iran, July 7, 2026. Photo: IRNA.