Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim held a call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on 23 June, the Palestinian resistance group announced in an official statement.

Iran tells Hamas it is pressing Gaza ceasefire violations and genocide in talks with US

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Hamas said senior official Bassem Naim held a phone call on Tuesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss the latest developments in the US-Iran negotiations and the… pic.twitter.com/sBqksHj25X — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) June 24, 2026

“Araghchi expressed his gratitude for the call and for Hamas’s supportive position, affirming that the Islamic Republic will continue supporting the Palestinian people and their just cause until the full realization of their legitimate national rights,” the statement said.

It added that Araghchi told the resistance movement that “Iranian leadership, represented by the negotiating delegation, continues to raise the issue of the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza, the occupation’s continuing violations, and what he describes as ongoing genocide.”

According to the Hamas statement, Araghchi affirmed that Iran was pushing for an end to genocide “in all international forums” as well as in “current negotiations.”

He also renewed the call for serious international action “to protect the Palestinian people and compel Israel to halt its aggression and its plans aimed at eliminating the Palestinian presence on its land, particularly in the Gaza Strip.”

Over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks since the so-called truce was reached in Gaza in October 2025.

Israeli forces have expanded their occupation across most of the besieged strip since the US-sponsored agreement took effect.

Scores of permanent outposts have been erected, and Tel Aviv continues to hinder the flow of aid into Gaza.

Tehran has also prioritized securing a comprehensive ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal in Lebanon as part of the memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The Islamic Republic bombarded Israel with ballistic missiles earlier this month in response to a strike on Beirut, and has warned of further measures if violations persist.

The official text of the US–Iran MoU specifically demands not only an end to the war in Lebanon but “on all fronts.”

The first round of technical talks between the US and Iran – marking the start of a 60-day negotiation period by which a final deal should be reached – ended this week.

Another round of negotiations is expected to take place next week, according to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.