The National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC) of Venezuela issued a statement on May 25, specifying the updated COVID-19 related biosecurity measures necessary for entering Venezuela.

The new regulations indicate that people with a complete COVID-19 vaccination protocol will not have to present a negative COVID test upon entry.

The modified measures will begin to apply from May 30, 2022 in each and every Venezuela’s airports.

The Presidential Commission for COVID-19 Prevention and Control issued these new biosecurity measures, which are similar to those that have already been adopted in other countries and that have eased travel requirements.

Any person wishing to travel to Venezuela must have had the last jab administered at least 14 days prior to travel. If more than 270 days have elapsed since the last dose, the traveler will be required to get a booster.

In case someone wishing to enter Venezuela does not have a vaccination certificate, they are required to present a PCR test with a negative result before entering the country. A test is valid if it has been issued at a maximum of 72 hours before arrival.

RELATED CONTENT: Conviasa to Inaugurate Caracas-Tehran Flights on June 18

#Comunicado El #INAC informa a la comunidad aeronáutica y público en general que la Comisión Presidencial para la Prevención, Atención y Control de la #COVID19 emanó nuevas disposiciones de obligatoria aplicación a partir del #30May 2022, para el ingreso a #VEN 🇻🇪 por vía aérea. pic.twitter.com/ihuYismJVX — Instituto Nacional de Aeronáutica Civil (INAC) (@InacVzla) May 26, 2022

The biosecurity measures that will remain in place

Undergoing a PCR test upon arrival in Venezuela will continue to be a requirement, with or without a vaccination certificate. This will be carried out by health personnel at the airport and is mandatory for everyone over the age of five.

INAC further informed that the use of face masks will still be required during all phases of the flight. The recommendation of maintaining physical distance and hand disinfection in airport facilities will also be maintained. RELATED CONTENT: Colombia’s Avianca Airline Requests Authorization to Resume Bogotá-Caracas Flights International flights

The airlines operating in Venezuela have increased their international flights offer in 2022. Upon receiving INAC approval, airlines have also enabled new air routes that did not exist prior to the pandemic. An example of this is the new Caracas-Tehran direct flight, which was announced by CONVIASA. This will be the first non-stop route that Iran will have with any South American country. Flights will begin on June 18 with a two days a week frequency: Tuesday and Saturday. INAC has also approved a new air route to Qatar, as announced by the president of the aeronautical authority, Juan Manuel Teixeira. He pointed out that CONVIASA will be the only Latin American airline that will fly directly to the World Cup venue. The soccer tournament will take place from November 21 to December 18. However, this route is yet to start. Inside the American continent, Venezuelan airlines now offer flights to Mexico, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Argentina. The approved flights to Europe so far are to Turkey, Russia, Spain, and Portugal. Featured image: People arriving at an airport in Venezuela wearing face masks. Photo: EFE. (RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres Translation: Orinoco Tribune OT/GMS/SC/JRE

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.