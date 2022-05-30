This Saturday, May 28, a university program on Unilateral Coercive Measures was inaugurated in Caracas, which aims to study the mechanisms created by the Venezuelan people, to bypass the economic blockade imposed by the United States and the European Union.

The inauguration was led by Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, accompanied by the Vice Minister of Anti-Blockade Policy, William Castillo, and the Rector of the Bolivarian University of Venezuela (UBV), Sandra Oblitas.

During the event, Rodríguez explained that the program will produce experts on Unilateral Coercive Measures who will defend the nation and find ways for the people to overcome the damages inflicted by illegal economic warfare.

Likewise, she specified that illegal sanctions cannot be combated without studying them, explaining that this is why the vice-ministry of anti-blockade policy was created, in line with the Observatory of the International Center for Productive Investment. These entities are responsible for the training of officials in this area.

In addition to the many aspects of the blockade, students will examine the seven US executive orders that the US used to justify its actions, “which is where the entire legal framework that has been applied to Venezuela is located,” said Rodríguez.

#EnDetalles || La Vicepdta. Ejecutiva, @delcyrodriguezv explicó que el Diplomado sobre Medidas Coercitivas es muy importante porque permitirá formar expertos en la materia y a su vez defender la soberanía de Venezuela. #28May pic.twitter.com/mynq7FFg0I — Vicepresidencia Vzla (@ViceVenezuela) May 28, 2022

Vice Minister Castillo said that the primary goal of the organization he chairs is promoting a national debate on the subject and, alongside academic institutions, documenting, registering, and organizing all the pertinent information.

#LoDijo || Viceministro de Políticas Antibloqueo, William Castillo (@planwac): El mensaje que nosotros queremos dejar en claro a quiénes van a participar en la primera cohorte, a los profesores, al personal académico.#28May pic.twitter.com/MFysZWDp4v — Vicepresidencia Vzla (@ViceVenezuela) May 28, 2022

For her part, the rector of the UBV, Sandra Oblitas, detailed how the program on Unilateral Coercive Measures is designed in four study modules that look at historical, political, geopolitical, legal, and economic aspects, among others.

These themes help to analyze the context in which these unilateral coercive measures have been applied, and aim to generate new ways to continue avoiding the difficulties that arise as a result of US and European imperialism.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE

