Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) warned on Tuesday, June 16, that “Israel” should expect a “harsh response” from Iran’s armed forces if it does not halt its aggression in south Lebanon.

“If the Zionist entity’s army does not cease its aggression in south Lebanon, it should expect a harsh response from Iran’s mighty armed forces,” the statement read.

The organization added that the IOF had violated the ceasefire in south Lebanon 84 times over last Sunday and Monday, despite US President Donald Trump’s announcement of an end to the war, and continues to “commit crimes and massacres against the oppressed Lebanese people.”

Israel killed 4 in “double-tap” strike in south Lebanon

The IRGC warning comes after Israeli occupation forces killed four people and wounded several others in a series of attacks on the town of Mayfadoun in south Lebanon on Tuesday afternoon, including a deliberate second strike on residents who had gathered at the scene of an earlier attack.

According to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in south Lebanon, IOF first bombed a car in Mayfadoun before attacking the same area again after residents had gathered.

A second car in the town was then bombed, followed by a third car in the nearby town of Shoukin, bringing the total to three vehicles struck and one gathering of civilians hit.

Lebanon part of Iran-US deal

Senior Iranian and Lebanese officials had pressed guarantor states to enforce Israeli compliance with the memorandum of understanding reached with the United States.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi reiterated Tuesday that the MoU contains an explicit clause calling for an end to military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon, warning that continued Israeli ceasefire violations would trigger the mechanism outlined in the agreement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that ending the war on Lebanon is an inseparable part of any complete cessation of hostilities, and that the continued occupation of Lebanese territory now constitutes a violation of the MoU.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf held a phone call on Tuesday, urging guarantor states to take concrete responsibility for compelling “Israel” to withdraw from all occupied Lebanese territories.

The two officials called for an immediate halt to the destruction of Lebanese villages and demanded respect for Lebanese sovereignty, stressing that the United States and other guarantor parties must ensure full Israeli compliance with the agreement.

(Al Mayadeen English)