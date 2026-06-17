Returning south Lebanon residents hold flags of Iran and Hezbollah as they pass by a building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in the village of Chehabiyeh, Lebanon, June 16, 2026. Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari.

Returning south Lebanon residents hold flags of Iran and Hezbollah as they pass by a building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in the village of Chehabiyeh, Lebanon, June 16, 2026. Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari.