Israeli officials have called the new MoU a ‘bad deal’ and are threatening more attacks against the Islamic Republic

The US has rejected an official Israeli request to “review” the newly announced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Tehran and Washington, Israel’s Channel 12 and i24 reported on 16 June.

According to Channel 12 correspondent Yaron Avraham, Tel Aviv submitted a “formal” request to Washington to “review” the MoU but was blocked and remains unaware of the full details of the framework.

Israeli Prime Minister and wanted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed publicly in a press conference a day earlier that he was “not sure about the details” of the Iran-US MoU.

Hebrew media recently reported that there is “deep disappointment” and rejection of the agreement among authorities in Israel.

i24 referred to the deal as an “embarrassment,” particularly the clause related to withdrawing from Lebanon and ending attacks on the country.

A source told the Hebrew outlet that the agreement was likely to fail and that more Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear and missile programs are “only a matter of time.”

Israeli Air Force chief Omer Tischler confirmed on Tuesday that a “massive wave” of airstrikes against Iran was called off last week.

“The strike was halted while we were briefing in the squadrons, just one hour before the departure for the sortie,” Tischler revealed.

Israel has reportedly told Washington that it is not bound by the agreement with Iran.

“The agreement with Iran was made by Trump, and this is his decision; we have our own interests,” Netanyahu said in a press conference on 15 June.

He added that the fight against Iran “is not over.”

Israeli War Minister Israel Katz stated this week that Tel Aviv will launch “full force” attacks against Iran if it retaliates for attacks on Lebanon, similar to the response after the strike on Beirut earlier this month.

(The Cradle)