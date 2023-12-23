The Islamic Resistance of Iraq announced that it had attacked the port city of Eilat in southern “Israel,” and that the attack was in response to the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people carried out by the Israeli regime.

On Friday, December 22, the Iraqi Resistance announced through a statement, “In line with our approach to resisting the occupation, in support of our people in Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women and the elderly, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has hit a target in Umm al-Rashrash, in occupied Eilat, with appropriate weapons.”

The statement did not provide further details about the attack.

🚨 The Islamic Resistance in Iraq struck a target in Umm al-Rashrash in Zionist occupied territory Eilat, with appropriate weapons 🇮🇶 pic.twitter.com/9oYWOKt6g0 — أبو سجاد الكربلائي | HST 🇮🇶 (@Twelver313) December 21, 2023

However, “Israeli” media reported that the Islamic Resistance of Iraq had launched a drone attack on Eilat but that it had been intercepted by Jordan within Jordanian airspace.

Lebanese outlet Al-Manar also reported that Jordan protected “Israel” by intercepting an incoming drone strike from Iraq.

The Jordanian army is yet to publish a statement to confirm or deny reports of its actions against Iraqi resistance operations.

The Iraqi Resistance has repeatedly announced that it is committed to continue attacking targets and headquarters of the Zionist enemy until the cessation of the aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Iraqi resistance is also engaged in confronting US forces in Iraq and parts of Syria as an act of solidarity with Palestine in a multi-fronted war against “Israel” and the US occupation.

In a statement released on December 9, Abu Ali al-Askari, a senior official of the Kataib Hezbollah faction of the Iraqi Resistance, stated that the Resistance will continue to combat US forces in Iraq until no US personnel remain within the country’s borders.

Resistance forces from Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq have taken up arms against “Israel” in solidarity with Palestine.

(HispanTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.