The war in Ukraine was never about sovereignty nor even about further encroachment on the Russian Federation by NATO and America, although they obviously played a part in the overall plan to destabilize the Russian Federation with a view to balkanizing Russia for the benefit of American and European corporations and financiers.

Like all wars, it is about economics.

Lincoln famously said he “feared the bankers behind him, more than the Confederates in front of him.”

It is about money, and it is all about who controls the natural resources.

Nord Stream 2 was meant to supply gas directly to Europe.

It has been under political, and sometimes physical, attack from the very start.

America from the very beginning has been trying to sabotage this economic lifeline between Russia and the EU.

If America is not directly implicated in the terrorist sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, it gave the locations and the go-ahead for this wanton provocation to take place, potentially placing Europe at war with Russia.

The reason is simple, clear, and obvious.

America wants to sell Liquid Natural Gas to Europe at inflated market prices.

I read each mega tanker delivery would possibly benefit from an extra 1 million dollars in windfall profits.

Prices have risen dramatically because Europe can no longer source cheap Russian gas.

That gas was literally powering German and other European nations’ economies.

Some countries cannot function without Russian assistance and a schism is forming within the 27 nations of the EU.

The American administration, Joe Biden, and Victoria Nuland stand accused of directly funding and giving political cover to the Maidan Square coup in 2014.

They helped depose a democratically elected leader and installed in his place a pro-Washington fascist regime.

The people of Donbass who refused to live under an unelected enforced coup became subject to military occupation by their own government.

Fault lines from the second World War were redrawn as neo-Nazi fascists from Kiev and Western Ukraine began to target Russian-speaking Ukrainians in the Donbas and eastern and southern parts of the country.

The people in Donbass, in defending themselves, eventually liberated parts of the region and declared the two separate republics of Lugansk and Donetsk.

Following 8 years of being subjugated to almost daily shelling and threats of a Kiev-led Nazi invasion of the independent republics, Russia finally recognized the two breakaway Russian-speaking regions and went to assist in their defense.

The result is something approaching the outcome of the Second World War.

After the Second World War, America which had not been bombed, invaded, or suffered any destruction had full employment as a result of its war economy. It sat there and watched how Europe, Japan, Africa, and Asia tried to slowly rebuild their destroyed infrastructure, their factories, homes, and manufacturing bases.

For two decades, America prospered as the largest economy in the world.

Now, we have Europe again entering a phase of a prolonged recession.

It’s not a global recession, it will be a euro-centric recession.

Europe is following blindly the orders of its superior. When it comes to Russian sanctions as proposed by the American administration, Europe will slowly suffocate the indigenous manufacturing base, leading to massive potential layoffs and failed economies.

The people of Europe are paying the price literally for the NATO-led War on Russia, with Ukraine being used as a proxy.

And America wants to replace Russia as Europe’s main energy supplier.

It really is all about the money.

The war in Ukraine, where over 100,000 may have died already, is but a side show.

By destroying the Nord Stream pipelines, European countries will be forced to buy gas and perhaps oil from America.

This will strengthen the dollar, weaken the euro and British pound as we can already see, and cripple European productivity.

Who will take up the slack in European production?

Why America of course.

Money and businesses are already leaving Europe for the safe haven the dollar appears to represent and the abundance of so far, and relatively cheap energy costs are attracting companies and manufacturers who need a secure source of energy for their production lines.

As Europe freezes this winter, they will be lighting cigars with twenty dollar bills in Washington.