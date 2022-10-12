The economic summit of the alliance discussed the resumption of the economic, commercial, and financial agenda.

During the 11th meeting of the Economic Complementation Council of The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), participants agreed to promote the production sector and strengthen trade integration between member countries.

The meeting, which was attended by the economy ministers of the region, was held in the Bolivian city of Sucre.

The executive secretary of ALBA-TCP, Sacha Llorenti, stressed the importance of the meeting to analyze the international economic situation and define concrete coordinated actions to deal with the complex international scenario.

“We also want to highlight the fact that one of the conclusions of the meeting of the Economic Complementation Council of ALBA-TCP has been precisely to highlight the Economic Social Community Productive Model within the countries of the Alliance, and, of course, applauding the achievements of the Bolivian government in economic matters,” said Llorenti, quoted by Telesur.

Advances in Bolivia stand out

Llorenti highlighted significant advances made by the Bolivian government, such as the reduction of poverty and inequality. He noted that he has seen an excellent receptivity to how the Bolivian Model works.

Meanwhile, the Bolivian Minister of Economy and Public Finance, Marcelo Montenegro, highlighted the approval of economic measures to promote the production and commercial sector among the ALBA-TCP countries.

“We have to dynamize and strengthen solidarity and complementary economic relations between the Alliance member states, concentrating efforts that contribute to their social policies based on existing economic mechanisms, reaffirming the principles of complementarity, cooperation and self-determination”, emphasized Montenegro.

