Samer Abu Daqqa, a Palestinian journalist and a cameraman for Al-Jazeera channel in Gaza, was killed on Friday in an Israeli military strike in Khan Yunis, while covering the war in Gaza.

Abu Daqqa was targeted, along with Wael al-Dahdouh, a Palestinian journalist who lost most of his family in a recent Israeli airstrike, which targeted the family home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Other journalists and civil defense workers were also hit when an Israeli missile struck them in the vicinity of the Farhana Girls School in Khan Yunis on Friday, December 15.

Palestinian journalist and Al-Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa just pronounced dead after he was left bleeding for hours in the Farhana School in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/ClQED6Book — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 15, 2023

While al-Dahdouh managed to reach the hospital despite his injuries, Abu Daqqa was critically wounded and could not be evacuated.

As al-Dahdouh was being treated at the Nasser Hospital, he kept screaming “Samer, Samer,” calling out his colleague Samer Abu Daqqa, whose body remained inside the school.

Samer Abu Daqqa bled to death

Israeli forces refused to allow the evacuation of the badly wounded Palestinian journalist, leading to his death six hours later.

Video images published by Al-Jazeera soon after the incident show Abu Daqqa’s mother and other family members crowding around his body, frantically screaming his name, as he was lying on the ground, dead.

A Palestinian medic, with a bloody medical uniform, stood in the midst of the crowd making the call for prayer while many of Abu Daqqa’s colleagues sobbed over his lifeless body.

Three other civil defense workers were reportedly killed in the Israeli strike.

Zionist war on the media

As of Friday, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said that 89 Palestinian journalists were killed while covering the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The Palestine Chronicle expresses its condolences for the Palestinian people and the media community in Gaza for the loss of another precious life.

#BREAKING: Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa has died by an Israeli airstrike targeting a school in Khan Younis in Gaza. #GazaGenocides #Gaza pic.twitter.com/AHKPNvvEaA — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) December 15, 2023

“Another martyr of the truth has been assassinated by Israel in Gaza,” Romana Rubeo, managing editor of The Palestine Chronicle, said.

“Israel is doing everything in its power to mute the voice of truth, as it continues to systematically obliterate the Palestinian people in the besieged Strip,” she added. “But we will never allow this to happen. And we will continue to convey the truth about this monstrous war to the rest of the world. The message of Samer Abu Daqqa, Refaat Alareer, and Yousef Dawas will continue to echo and spread across the world, no matter what Israel does to isolate and besiege Palestine and her people.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)

