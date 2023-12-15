The Yemeni resistance movement Ansarallah announced that it struck with a drone a ship in the Red Sea headed for Israel.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e announced in a statement published on Thursday, December 14, that the Yemeni Navy attacked the container ship Maersk Gibralter, which was heading to the Israeli entity.

“In support of the oppressed people of Palestine, who are currently being subjected to killing, destruction, and siege in the Gaza Strip, and in response to the calls of the free people from our great Yemeni nation and our nation’s children, the Naval Forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces,’ with the help of Allah Almighty, carried out a military operation against the container ship Maersk Gibraltar, which was headed to the ‘Israeli’ entity,” Brigadier General Sare’e said. “It was targeted by a drone, and it was directly hit.”

“The operation to strike the ship came after the ship’s crew refused to respond to the calls of the Yemeni Naval Forces,” the statement explained.

It added that over the past 48 hours, the Yemeni forces have prevented several Israel-bound ships from sailing past the coast of Yemen.

Ansarallah has vowed to prevent Israel-bound ships from crossing the Bab al-Mandab Strait until the Zionist regime allows humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip.

On December 12, Ansarallah also confirmed attacking with a missile a Norwegian oil tanker north of the Bab al-Mandab strait which was en route to Israel.

‘The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation against the Norwegian ship Astrinda, which was loaded with oil and headed to the Israeli entity,” Brigadier General Sare’e announced on Twitter. “It was targeted with a suitable naval missile.”

Since the start of the Israeli regime’s genocidal war against the Gaza Strip on October 7, Yemeni forces have launched several rounds of ballistic missile and drone strikes against Israeli targets in support of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian resistance.

In addition, the Yemeni Army has warned that it “will prevent all ships heading to the ‘Israeli’ ports from navigating in the Arabian and Red Seas until the necessary food and medicine are allowed to enter for our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip.”

According to a recent report by Wall Street Journal, Washington has warned Tel Aviv against responding to Yemeni attacks in order not to expand the already growing war in West Asia. However, an Israeli official insisted that his government has told Washington that it will take military action against Ansarallah if “the international community does not act.”

Earlier this week, it was reported by Sputnik Arabic that the US and its allies, including Israel, were discussing establishing a naval task force to protect Israeli shipping from Ansarallah.

A source in Yemen’s UN-recognized Saudi-appointed government, the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), revealed to Sputnik that PLC has been invited to participate in the naval task force.

“The Yemeni government intends to participate, with a formation of its naval forces and coast guard, in a multinational operations force to protect navigation in the Red Sea,” the source said.

According to the source, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will also participate in the task force.

(HispanTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/JRE

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.