Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro held a meeting with the members of the Military High Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), commanders of the Comprehensive Strategic Defense Region (REDI), and commanders of the Comprehensive Defense Operation Zone (ZODI).

They reviewed the activities of the armed forces for the defense of Venezuela’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and peace, as well as to define strategies for the year 2024 in line with the popular mandate expressed in the referendum on the Essequibo territory of December 3.

Apart from President Maduro, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López, Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos, and the commander of the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (CEOFANB), General Domingo Hernández Lárez, participated in the meeting held in Miraflores Palace, Caracas, on Saturday, December 16.

Other attendees were Army Commander General José Murga Baptista, Navy Commander Admiral Neil Villamizar Sánchez, Air Force Commander General Santiago Infante Itriago, Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) Commander General Elio Estrada Paredes, and Bolivarian Militia Commander General Javier Marcano Tábata.

At the last meeting of President Maduro with the Military High Command, held on October 4, the Political High Command of the Bolivarian Revolution also participated in order to refine the lines of action for the fourth quarter of 2023.

In that meeting, the Popular Units for Peace (UPPAZ) were launched in order to “guarantee the tranquility, harmony and happiness of the people” against the destabilizing maneuvers of sectors of the extreme right.

On repeated occasions, the Commander in Chief of the FANB, President Maduro, has reaffirmed the strategic nature of the military, fundamentally, its “great responsibility as the backbone of the territorial integrity of Venezuela, the union of the homeland, and the defense and security of the entire national territory.”

The president stressed that the duty of the armed forces is “to always remain prepared, always on the alert to defend every inch of the territory, and to always guarantee victory no matter the circumstances.”

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

