Two Palestinian men, including a doctor, were killed by Israeli gunfire on Friday, October 14, during an Israeli military raid into the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

#Israeli occupation forces open fire at a #Palestinian paramedic as he was trying to rescue a Palestinian man shot by Israeli gunfire during the Israeli military raid on #Jenin 🎬 via WAFA pic.twitter.com/VYu8xhZGEp — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 14, 2022

Palestinian sources confirmed that a special Israeli military unit raided Jenin city and camp, along with dozens of Israeli army vehicles, sparking intense confrontations with Palestinians.

Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, killing 20-year-old Mateen Dabaya.

Press coverage: "Very touching.. the first moments of resuscitation of the heart of Dr. Abdullah Abu Al-Teen, who was shot by the #Israeli occupation in #Jenin Governmental Hospital."#IsraeliCrimes#Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/skfugyTxaU — Sara Emad (@SaraEma38944633) October 14, 2022

Abdullah Abu al-Teen, a doctor working at the Khalil Suleiman hospital, was critically injured after he was shot in the head as he was trying to save another man injured in the gunfire.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health later announced that he died while being treated in hospital.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.