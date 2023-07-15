Israeli occupation forces are carrying out extensive raids and arrests in West Bank towns amid clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters.

On Friday, July 14, Israeli occupation forces launched a raid and arrest operation in several cities and villages of the occupied West Bank.

According to local sources, the occupation military raided the town of Naalin, west of Ramallah, where it broke into several houses and arrested former prisoner Khaled Talal Sorour.

Similar actions were carried out in Jabal Al-Sharif, Kafr Qaddum, and Tuqu, where clashes broke out between the occupation forces and Palestinians.

مصادر محلية: قوات الاحتلال تعتقل الشاب يحيى بدر عقب اقتحام منزله بمنطقة جبل الشريف بمدينة الخليل. pic.twitter.com/6gjRrp21xA — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 14, 2023

According to sources and eyewitnesses, sirens sounded in Nour Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarem.

Several Palestinians suffered suffocation after tear gas was fired at their homes in the town of Sebastia, northwest of Nablus.

مصادر محلية: اندلاع مواجهات بين الشبان وقوات الاحتلال عقب اقتحام بلدة كفر قدوم شرق قلقيلية. pic.twitter.com/a70nCyxnea — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 13, 2023

Under army protection, Israeli settlers attempted to storm the Bir Abu Ammar historical zone in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan, west of Salfit.

Earlier this week, Palestinian youth Bilal Ibrahim Hosni Kadah (33) was shot and killed in Ramallah, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

(Al Mayadeen)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

