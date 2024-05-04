Venezuelan oil exports fell by 38% in April as tanker owners and customers withdrew from Venezuelan waters several vessels waiting to load, after the United States escalated its unilateral coercive measures against Venezuela.

According to a report by the British news agency Reuters, a total of 37 vessels departed Venezuelan ports without loading in April.

“Exports averaged 545,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude and fuel, down from a peak of 873,500 bpd in March and 703,000 bpd exported in April last year,” Reuters reported, citing data from financial firm Lseg, which tracks tanker movements.

Two of the tankers that departed without cargo had been chartered by Polish state-owned refiner Orlen (PKN.WA) and were expected to sail to Asia.

“The missed deliveries affected PDVSA’s exports to Asia in April, which fell by 64%, to 206,000 bpd,” the report added.

However, oil shipments to the United States increased by 34% to 238,000 bpd, boosted by higher production and exports by PDVSA-Chevron joint ventures.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

