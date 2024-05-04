The European Union is still discussing whether to send an electoral observation mission to Venezuela for the presidential elections of July 28.

This was stated on Friday, May 3, by Peter Stano, spokesperson for the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell, during the daily press conference of the European Commission.

The official said that, after reviewing information provided by the exploratory mission that visited Venezuela in April, a decision will be made on whether or not to send an electoral observer mission.

“Our experts were in Venezuela, on the ground, they did what they were supposed to do, and they came back to report,” he said.

Stano added that the exploratory mission met with magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) and members of the National Electoral Council (CNE) after having been invited by the Venezuelan authorities.

On April 9, a EU electoral delegation was received at the CNE headquarters, followed by a meeting with the Venezuelan electoral authorities. However, a press conference that was supposed to be held after the meeting was canceled without explanation, and the names of the delegates were not made available to the press either, suggetsing possible disagreement between the two parties.

The EU is known for its obvious bias in favor of the Venezuelan extreme-right opposition, as expressed in the past in its distorted report on the November 2021 regional elections in Venezuela, for which the European bloc had sent an oversight mission.

On this occasion both the CNE and the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry have repeatedly urged international organizations that wish to send electoral observer delegations to Venezuela to respect and work within the boundaries of Venezuelan laws and electoral regulations.

More than 60 organizations are expected to send oversight missions for the July 28 presidential elections, including the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (UNIORE), the Panel of Electoral Experts of the Organization of the United Nations, the African Union, and the Carter Center. The CNE has already signed memoranda of agreement with several of these bodies.

(La Iguana TV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

