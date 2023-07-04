Israeli occupation forces shoot dead a Palestinian youth at the northern entrance to Al-Bireh, in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that 21-year-old Palestinian youth was shot dead at the hands of Israeli occupation forces at the northern entrance to the city of Al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank, at dawn Monday.

In a statement, the Ministry indicated that Israeli occupation forces shot Palestinian youth Mohammad Imad Hassanein with five live bullets in his head.

Local sources reported that armed confrontations broke out between Palestinian Resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces in the area, as Resistance fighters opened fire at occupation patrols in the Sateh Marhaba neighborhood in the city of Al-Bireh.

This comes amid an ongoing Israeli occupation aggression on the city of Jenin and its camp. The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that the number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli aggression on Jenin and its camp rose to nine martyrs, including three as a result of Israeli shelling.

The occupied city of Ramallah witnessed a march of vehicles in rejection of the aggression against Jenin.

Confrontations also broke out between dozens of Palestinian youths and Israeli occupation soldiers at the northern entrance to Al-Bireh, near the illegal “Beit El” settlement, in solidarity with Jenin.

In response to the ongoing Israeli aggression against Jenin and its refugee camp, the Palestinian Presidency considered that the Israeli occupation forces’ assault on the city is yet another war crime against the Palestinian people.

The spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, stressed in a statement that “what the Israeli occupation government is doing in the city of Jenin and its camp is a new war crime against our defenseless people.”

Abu Rudeineh underlined that the Palestinian people will not surrender or raise the white flag, and “will remain steadfast on their land in the face of this brutal aggression until the occupation is defeated and freedom is achieved.”

The Palestinian official pointed out that “all these crimes committed by the occupation government and its terrorist settlers will not achieve security and stability for them unless our Palestinian people also feel them.”

Elsewhere, Abu Rudeineh called on the international community “to break its shameful silence and take serious action to compel Israel to stop its aggression against our Palestinian people, and to hold it accountable for all these crimes.”

On its part, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign strongly condemned the Israeli occupation’s aggression against Jenin and its camp, calling for an urgent international intervention to stop it.

In a statement, the ministry considered that the latest aggression is part of the official Israeli occupation policy of using military force against defenseless Palestinian people, holding the Israeli government fully responsible for its repercussions.

The statement urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to break its silence and start holding the Israeli war criminals accountable.

(Al Mayadeen – English)

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.