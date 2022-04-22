Israeli Occupation Launches Air Raids on Gaza Strip

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in occupied Palestine reports that Israeli occupation UAVs launched air raids on a Palestinian resistance site in the Gaza Strip.

An explosion was heard in the central governorate of the Gaza Strip, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported Thursday.

“Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles bombed a resistance site West of Nuseirat Camp, Gaza,” Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported, adding that Israeli warplanes launched several air raids on Issa Al-Batran site of Al-Qassam Brigades.

Our correspondent also reported that an Israeli tank fired toward the field observation points east of Bureij camp in the central governorate.

The resistance’s air defenses launched surface-to-air missiles toward the attacking Israeli warplanes, and sirens blared in the Israeli settlements of the Gaza envelope.

A map showing the location of the settlements in which air raid sirens were sounded:

“The resistance fired a SAM toward the raiding Israeli aircraft,” our correspondent said.

Israeli media had reported earlier that rockets struck the Israeli settlement of Sderot without being intercepted, noting that the projectiles were launched from Gaza, as “Israel’s pride” failed to detect them.

The resistance is opening heavy fire in the direction of the Israeli settlements north of the Gaza Strip, our correspondent reported. Meanwhile, a source in the Palestinian resistance told Al Mayadeen that the resistance did not launch a new salvo of rockets toward Israeli settlements. However, the Israeli Iron Dome launched dozens of missiles in a bid to intercept the heavy anti-aircraft munition fired from Gaza.

Minutes later, initial reports from Israeli media said the IOF had launched a new wave of air raids on the Gaza strip, which was followed by sirens sounding in the settlements of the Gaza envelope, namely the settlements of “Sderot”, “Ibim”, and “Nir Am”.

Israeli media later clarified that the sirens were sounded without the resistance launching any rockets toward the Israeli settlements.

Featured image: Smoke plumes in the sky of Gaza after the Israeli occupation forces launched an air raid on the strip on April 21.2022 (AFP).

