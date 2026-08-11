By Canaan Palestinian People’s Relief Association – Aug 7, 2026

In the face of the earthquake, our healthiest endeavor today is to dedicate ourselves to offering all compassion, solidarity, mercy, and aid to our suffering Venezuelan people.

Venezuela needs help, not the genocidal Nazi-Zionist colonialists of the fraudulently named “Israel.”

It is appallingly sadistic to exploit desperate human suffering to justify war criminals and perpetrators of genocide against humanity in our wounded Venezuela. This is diabolical morbidity. Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, with “love,” come to protect the children of Venezuela. This is perverse.

It is torture, a moral and spiritual torment, to see that the Acting President Delcy Rodríguez allows the false aid in Venezuela from the most powerful imperial-colonial fascism of our time.

It is a stab in the back to all humanism, a searing blow to the Bolivarian Revolutionary struggle.

We are failing our rich history, our memory, our culture, and our identity, and we are failing the world and contemporary history.

The world, the multitude, the populace, the human village is in mourning and horrified to see the acting President of Venezuela shaking hands with the Nazis of colonial Zionism.

The genocidal anachronism of Eurocentric colonial expansionism, fraudulently called “Israel”—those military men, criminals against humanity—are not here to help our beloved Venezuelan people. They are in our Venezuela to strangle it.

We understand that powerful Zionist colonial fascism is an imperialist power of our historical era. We understand that it is Zionist expansionist colonial fascism that dominates through the force of US imperial antihumanism. We understand that they can bomb us, as in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Panama, Vietnam, Syria, Lebanon; the list is long. But it is precisely there that we must also turn to our cultural primacy and to the wise fire of humankind within us.

Let us not be atheists of our people.

Faced with this moral wound, let us not lose our way; let us maintain unity.

Let us not accept the reopening of relations with the Eurocentric colonial anachronism fraudulently called “Israel.”

While it is true that humanity finds itself in a tragic darkness, traversing the fires and shadows of the most powerful fascism, Zionism, it is also true that hope exists, and it is the political miracle that the Persian people and government of Iran are forging today against the Zionist colonial Nazism fraudulently called “Israel.”

Our time calls us; we have a rendezvous with History. Let us denazify the world; it is the cause of our historical moment: to put an end to Zionism and to all forms of fascism, imperialism, and colonialism.

Let us think of those who are yet to be born.

Let us think of those who will be in this life when we are no longer here. Their lives depend on us; may they not curse us, but bless us.

(Aporrea) by CPPRA

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL