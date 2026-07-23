Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez meets with a "humanitarian" delegation from the Israeli settler entity and members of the Jewish community on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Photo: IG/@presidencialve.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez meets with a "humanitarian" delegation from the Israeli settler entity and members of the Jewish community on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Photo: IG/@presidencialve.