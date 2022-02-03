Jorge Rodríguez: Deputies Failing to Fulfill their Oath Will be Jailed

This Tuesday, February 2, the president of Venezuela’s National Assembly (AN) Jorge Rodríguez, warned that deputies who fail to comply with their oath will go to prison. This was said after referring to the case of PSUV parliamentarian, Taina González Rubio, who was arrested in Falcón for her alleged involvement in a drug trafficking network.

“Jail will be the destination for any deputy failing to fulfill their oath, thus becoming a despicable traitor. Everyone who deviates from the right path will be sent to jail,” he asserted during his speech at the session this Tuesday, in which the parliamentary immunity of González Rubio was lifted, whom he described as a “delinquent” and “traitor.”

“Let history and the mud of betrayal swallow him whole,” he said.

He indicated that all parliamentarians have to “assume responsibility for [their] conduct in the Assembly,” and pointed out that “we cannot play dumb, the truth must be brought to light.”

“There is outrage that cannot be hidden and their causes and effects have to be analyzed, with the entire people of Venezuela. There are disgusting things that cannot be hidden; there are actions that cannot be covered up, justified, or endorsed. There are those who do not stay true to their word, to the oath that was made here,” he stressed.

He asserted that there are actions “that cannot be forgiven” and regretted that “the good faith, life vision, and future of the people who elected them as deputies,” are betrayed.

How did the traitors see the face of Diosdado Cabello, Head of the Parliamentary Bench of the Revolution? Rodríguez inquired, while pointing out that “there will be no stone behind which the corrupt drug traffickers can hide.”

“For a handful of dollars they allied themselves with the same drug cartels that have tried to assassinate President Maduro and that have assassinated the worthy soldiers of this country,” he said.

He reaffirmed that if the president asks for “punishment of the corrupt and drug traffickers” he does so with “the morality of he who has faced the cruel empire.”

He pointed out that they have betrayed the country, the people who elected them and have put the security of the entire nation and Parliament at risk, all for a modest sum money.

Message to deputies

Rodríguez sent a message to the deputies and stressed that they were the ones who chose to be candidates, without obligations, for which he stressed that the oath they took leads them to “renounce friends with lots of money, as well as restaurants and bars, when necessary.”

“You know how betrayal begins. Betrayal always begins with a single paper bill. To all those traitors from abroad who seek to annihilate the Bolivarian revolution, they started by stealing, and they were easy prey for imperialism,” he said.

“I just want to tell you one thing,” he added, “if we find out that a deputy—because we always find out—has gone crooked, or has betrayed from their oath (…) they will be sent to jail,” he warned.

Justice

In his speech, Rodríguez asserted that they have the duty to ask the Public Ministry that “the investigations reach their final completion, regardless who it will take down.”

“I wish there could be enough justice in our criminal codes for this type of attack against the oath, against the life of our people,” he added.

The PSUV deputy was arrested on January 27 in Sabana Alta (Falcón) together with the Mayor Keyrineth Selenia Fernández Epieyu (35), of Jesús María Semprúm (municipality of Casigua El Cubo), Zulia state. She was caught through an operation carried out by the Regional Unit of Anti-Drug Intelligence No. 13. That day the agents seized 6 bricks of cocaine that were allegedly being transported, hidden in one of the two vans in which the mayor and deputy were traveling.

Earlier, before Tuesday’s session, the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) determined the deputy’s responsibility and sent a communication to Parliament to determine whether to lift their immunity.

The session also unanimously approved the resignation of Deputy Jeycar Pérez, from the Authentic Renewal Organization (ORA) party, who was arrested on January 4 in Táchira.

Pérez had been under investigation since September 2020, an investigation that led to the arrest of eight people in La Guaira with the 336 bricks of cocaine.

Featured image: The president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, takes the floor in Parliament address the case of the deputy linked to drug trafficking. February 1, 2022 (Photo: File).

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

