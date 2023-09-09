Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is on an official visit in China. On the first day of his visit, he gave an interview to China’s Xinhua News Agency, from which we extract some highlights.
- On the cooperation ties between China and Venezuela, President Maduro said, “Between China and Venezuela there is a model relationship, it is a model of what should be the relationship between a superpower like China, the great superpower of the 21st century, and an emerging, heroic, revolutionary and socialist country like Venezuela.”
- On the role played by China in the emergence of a more just world, he commented, “China has inaugurated a new era of the emergence of non-colonialist, non-imperialist, non-hegemonic superpowers. Today it points the way to economic development, technological development, social stability, and independence won, built and strengthened.”
- On Venezuela’s support to China’s proposal to build other forms of economic relations, the Venezuelan president considers that “the way proposed by President Xi Jinping is uniting the peoples in all aspects of economy, trade, and culture, and is laying the foundations to leave behind the old world of colonialism and imperialism.”
President Maduro Begins Official Visit to China With Full Tech and Friendship Display in Shenzhen
- President Maduro also recognized China’s solidarity and support for the world during the pandemic. “We have to thank China very much for what it did during the pandemic,” he said. “If it had not been for China, neither medicines nor medical equipment would have arrived in Venezuela, nor would the vaccines have arrived, due to the US blockade. Thanks to China, vaccines and medicines arrived, not only to Venezuela but to more than 160 countries in the world.”
- On China’s support to Venezuela in the fight against sanctions, President Maduro said, “I deeply appreciate the courage and firmness of the government of President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people to accompany Venezuela in denouncing these illegal and criminal sanctions.”
- Regarding the new emerging groups in the global scene, the president remarked, “The BRICS countries are accelerating the de-dollarization of the global economy and the emergence of a new international financial system and a new, just economic order, for which humanity has been struggling for years, decades, even centuries.”
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/SC/AF
Misión Verdad
Misión Verdad is a Venezuelan investigative journalism website with a socialist perspective in defense of the Bolivarian Revolution
