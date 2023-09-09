Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has started his six-day long official visit of the People’s Republic of China. Upon arriving at the Bo International Airport in Shenzhen, President Maduro said that he was ready “for what will be a historic visit for the strengthening of cooperation ties and the construction of a new geopolitics.”

“Arrived in China, in the middle of a deluge,” Maduro wrote in a social media post on Friday, September 8. “Arrived in the city of Shenzhen on a historic visit on behalf of all Venezuelans.”

¡Buenos Días Venezuela! Llegamos a Shenzhen, ciudad de la República Popular China, listos para lo que será una visita histórica para el fortalecimiento de los lazos de cooperación y la construcción de una nueva geopolítica mundial. ¡Pendientes! Lloverán buenas noticias para el… pic.twitter.com/lzhexFRbVU — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 8, 2023

Shenzhen, also known as the Silicon Valley of China for its large number of high tech companies, registered 42 new companies in 2022, in addition to the 535 already established. It has the headquarters of multi-million dollars firms like Huawei, Tencent, and drone manufacturing giant DJI. Shenzhen is the most important special economic zone of China; in fact, it was China’s first SEZ.

With 17.5 million inhabitants, Shenzhen is China’s third largest city after Beijing and Shangai. It was developed close to Hong Kong and it takes 20 minutes to travel between the two cities by bullet trains.

Upon his arrival, President Maduro was received by Deputy Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Canton Meng Fanli, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Hua Chungying, and Venezuelan Ambassador to China Giuseppe Yoffreda.

Relations between China and Venezuela have experienced constant growth and are considered as strategic by both countries. The relationship is growing in spite of all the efforts of Washington and the European Union to sabotage it. This strategic relation is based on mutual respect and reciprocal benefits for the peoples of both countries.

Display of friendship and technology

On Friday night, President Maduro was greeted by the Secretary of CPC’s Nanshan District Committee (Shenzhen city) Huang Xiangyue at the Shenzhen Talents Park, with an amazing display of technology using 1,500 drones for a light and sound display about the city achievements and ending with a banner that read “May the friendship between China and Venezuela be eternal.”

#Entérate 📰 | Al más alto nivel tecnológico Shenzhen le da la bienvenida a Venezuela https://t.co/cK6XW5KttT pic.twitter.com/ku6sW1Bz6c — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) September 8, 2023

The drone show ended with a display of a handshake, one with the colors of the Venezuelan flag and the other with the colors of the Chinese flag. President Maduro expressed his admiration for the amazing display of technology and friendship.

Anti-chavismo recognizes the need of good relations with China

Luis Vicente León, the president of the polling firm Datanálisis linked to anti-Chavismo, analyzed President Maduro’s China tour, saying that it is evident that the Venezuelan government is interested in reviving its oil and economic relationship with China. The creation and strengthening of the BRICS is a potential driver of this relationship, as China is also interested in bringing Venezuela into its sphere of influence.

León argued that a basic geopolitical analysis indicates that the United States pushing Venezuela to abandon its “natural market [the West]” through sanctions was a mistake. It has only pushed Venezuela to ally with the East, which already controls the world’s main oil suppliers.

León has long held the position that the West’s oil sanctions against Venezuela are counterproductive and have not achieved their political goals. He has insisted that the failure of this strategy is clear for all to see. President Maduro remains in power and there exists no credible threats against his rule. He is also moving Venezuela closer to the East, which could lead to a structural change in the Venezuelan economy, as it already happened in Iran after almost 50 years of US aggression and blockade.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

