September 9, 2023
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro enjoying a drone show displaying Shenzhen city's technological achievements and the high level of strategic relations between China and Venezuela, at Shenzhen Talent Park, Shenzhen, China, September 8, 2023. Photo: X/@NicolasMaduro.

