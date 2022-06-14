The government of Venezuela congratulated Russia for its national holiday, reiterated its support for Moscow’s struggle against Nazism.
This was communicated via an official statement which stressed the Venezuelan government’s solidarity with “the Russian Federation’s struggle to guarantee its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”
Caracas also praised the “historic legacy” of Russia’s fight to “guarantee peace and security on the planet,” and its age-old struggle against unipolarity.
In this regard, the Venezuelan government highlighted Russia’s campaign against the “neo-Nazi phenomenon created and nurtured right on Russia’s borders in a flagrant violation of respect, trust, international law, and of the sovereignty of our brother country.”
The Venezuelan government has also asserted that Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, which began on February 24, will halt the expansion of NATO.
Similarly, this April, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro denounced the efforts of western countries to “tear Russia apart” and to start a war with the Eurasian country.
Maduro then went on to confirm that his government has prepared measures which are intended to counter the global repercussions of the recent sanctions imposed on Russia.
The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro (left), with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin (right). File photo: Reuters.
(HispanTV) with Orinoco Tribune content
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
