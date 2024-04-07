April 7, 2024
From left to right: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, Honduran President Xiomara Castro, Colombian President Gustavo Petro, and Bolivian ex-President Evo Morales. Photo: Government of Mexico/X/@DanielNoboaOk/AP/Moises Castillo/Iván Valencia/AFP/Claudio Cruz.

From left to right: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, Honduran President Xiomara Castro, Colombian President Gustavo Petro, and Bolivian ex-President Evo Morales. Photo: Government of Mexico/X/@DanielNoboaOk/AP/Moises Castillo/Iván Valencia/AFP/Claudio Cruz.

Translate »