The upcoming summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union (EU) is attracting the attention of global public opinion due to the positions taken by some Latin American governments in defense against abusive actions by European countries.

Among the leaders expected to raise the most controversial topics is Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, who confirmed his attendance at the summit to the prime minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, who holds the pro tempore presidency of the European Union.

Lula described as “unacceptable” the EU’s latest proposal on the agreement with Mercosur and called for an agreement of “equals.” Lula has also been a harsh critic of Europe’s environmental policies, and has said that industrialized countries should pay “for the climate catastrophe that they have caused.”

Some controversy is also expected over the attendance of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, although he said that he would advocate for cordiality. “Cuba will participate in an active and very constructive way in the relations between the EU and Latin America,” a statement from the Cuban presidency said.

Cuba, as always, takes a firm position against the application of unilateral coercive measures by some countries of the European Union, which violates all international laws and conventions.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro will also attend the summit. Colombia will promote issues such as debt swap for climate action, green transition, digital connectivity, and investment in strategic areas for development.

Argentinian President Alberto Fernández will also be present at the Brussels meeting. He will address the thorny issues of his country’s debt with the IMF and, for the first time, the issue of the British occupation of Malvinas Islands could be discussed in a forum of this level.

The member countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will demand with one voice that Europe pay reparations for the harm caused by centuries of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, in which European countries used the Caribbean islands as a base of operations.

Notable absences

As usual, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who does not attend such events, will not be present. However, on this occasion, the Mexican government has expressed its disagreement with the position of the European Union, which asked the CELAC countries not to criticize NATO’s expansionist policy and its role in global wars and geopolitical tensions.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, will not attend either. The controversial leader, criticized by some European governments for his militarization to combat organized crime and insecurity in his country, will send Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill in his place.

The presidents of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega; of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro; and the coup president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, will also not attend the summit. In these cases, the respective foreign ministers will attend on behalf of their countries.

(Últimas Noticias) by Randolph Borges

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

