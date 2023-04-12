April 12, 2023
Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez holding a small crucifix in his hand in a televised address to the nation minutes after being reinstated as president as the result of a failed coup d'etat against him on April 11, 2002. Photo: Con el Mazo Dando/File photo.

Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez holding a small crucifix in his hand in a televised address to the nation minutes after being reinstated as president as the result of a failed coup d'etat against him on April 11, 2002. Photo: Con el Mazo Dando/File photo.