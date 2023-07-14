The president of Venezuela’s National Assembly (AN), Jorge Rodríguez, announced during an ordinary session of parliament that they will not allow an Electoral Observation Mission of the European Union (EUOM) in 2024, stating in no uncertain terms that “the future of Venezuela is decided by Venezuelans alone.”

The statement made by Rodríguez this Thursday, July 13, directly repudiated the fifth Resolution No. 2023/2780/RSP, “On political disqualifications in Venezuela,” approved by the European Parliament. Rodríguez also pointed out that the resolution itself was promoted by the former far-right Venezuelan politician and fugitive from justice, Leopoldo López Gil.

“You [the deputies] know this, he is a drunkard, an alcoholic, a thief,” said Rodríguez—the president of the Legislative Power—about López, “who stole all the money from the Ayacucho Foundation, father of a murderer, a psychopath, Leopoldo López.”

“This paper [in reference to the resolution] deserves not to be answered,” Rodríguez added, in reference to the European Parliament’s so-called resolution. “But it turns out that it is our obligation, our duty, that when the old Europe tries to attack the sovereignty, peace, and independence of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, it must receive from Venezuelans, the most forceful response and repudiation.”

¡Venezuela se respeta! Presidente de la @Asamblea_Ven dip. @jorgerpsuv: "Te digo a ti @JosepBorrellF, aquí no va a venir ninguna misión de observación de Europa mientras nosotros seamos los representantes del Estado venezolano, no van a venir. Violaron el acuerdo que firmamos… pic.twitter.com/m1jx7yLEB5 — Roi Lopez Rivas (@RoiLopezRivas) July 13, 2023

“I say to you, Josep Borrell, no EUOM will come here,” Rodríguez stated, addressing the high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy. “As long as we are the representatives of the Venezuelan state, they will not come. They violated the agreement we signed with them. We are brave, we are rebels, we are decent—unlike them—and we do not murder anyone,” he pointed out.

Together with Rodríguez, the deputies of the National Assembly approved a draft agreement condemning the EU’s interference practices, presented by Deputy Rodolfo Sanz, who announced the “categorical rejection of this new episode of interference of the European Parliament, of the Euro-deputies, in the sovereign policy of our Republic.”

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

