November 10, 2023
(from left to right) Former president of Argentina, Néstor Kirchner; former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales; president of Brazil, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva; and former president of Venezuela, Hugo Chávez announcing the rejection of Free Trade of the Americas Agreement, in Mar del Plata, Argentina, November 5, 2005. Photo: AFP.

(from left to right) Former president of Argentina, Néstor Kirchner; former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales; president of Brazil, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva; and former president of Venezuela, Hugo Chávez announcing the rejection of Free Trade of the Americas Agreement, in Mar del Plata, Argentina, November 5, 2005. Photo: AFP.