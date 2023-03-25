Venezuelan far right politician and fugitive from the justice system, Leopoldo López, presented himself as a representative of the Zionist NGO UN Watch to speak ill of his own country at the United Nations Human Rights Council.

At the UN Human Rights Council meeting, held in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday, March 22, Leopoldo López said that the only way to improve the “human rights situation” in Venezuela is regime change, for which called for foreign intervention, a narrative that is despised by the majority of Venezuelans irrespective of their political affiliation.

Qué miseria… Leopoldo Lopez habla como miembro de una OENEGÉ privada en Ginebra. A punta de billete compran y venden esas "representaciones"; un sistema perverso y pervertido que la ONU legitima. https://t.co/xe6RJhwLbj — William Castillo Bollé (@planwac) March 22, 2023

López dismissed Venezuela’s progress in human rights that has been recognized by the United Nations on several occasions, and instead claimed that the government of Nicolás Maduro “has tried to show so-called improvements in the protection of human rights” but those improvements are false and that there in no rule of law in Venezuela.

Leopoldo López also said that Venezuela is the country going through “the greatest humanitarian crisis in the hemisphere, in which millions of Venezuelans have been plunged into extreme poverty.” Without even mentioning the illegal sanctions imposed by the US and the European Union, the theft of Venezuelan states seets abroad, the total blockade promoted by the hardline opposition to which López himself belongs, he claimed that the only person responsible for the crisis in Venezuela is Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuelan Deputy Minister for Anti-Blockade Policies William Castillo responded on social media, pointing out that this incident is an evidence of how these NGO representations are bought and sold in international forums. “Leopoldo López speaks as a member of a private NGO in Geneva. With money they buy and sell these ‘representations,’ a perverse and perverted system that the UN legitimizes,” Castillo stated.

According to Venezuelan news outlet Misión Verdad, López spoke at the UN Human Rights Council meeting on behalf of two NGOs, namely, UN Watch and Ingénieurs du Monde, organizations that act through the United Nations’ multi-stakeholder organizational framework. It added that these NGOs signed agreements to prevent Venezuela from entering the UN Human Rights Council.

The presentation by the extreme-right politician Leopoldo López as a representative of an NGO in an international forum proves the veracity of the condemnations by the Venezuelan government about the use of such organizations as fronts for political parties. Due to this reason, Venezuela is about to pass a new law, inspired by the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), to regulate the financing and activities of NGOs operating in Venezuela as a façade of US intelligence.

(Últimas Noticias) by Randolph Borges, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.