March 25, 2023
Venezuelan far-right politician and fugitive Leopoldo López speaking at the UN Human Rights Council on behalf of the zionist NGO UN Watch, in Geneva, March 22. Photo: Twitter/@LarryDevoe.

Venezuelan far-right politician and fugitive Leopoldo López speaking at the UN Human Rights Council on behalf of the zionist NGO UN Watch, in Geneva, March 22. Photo: Twitter/@LarryDevoe.