Links Between Hitman Recruiter Tony Intriago and Iván Duque Revealed

The recent assassination of the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, has once again exposed the tactics and plans of the United States and Colombia to overthrow governments of countries around the world, as evidence continue to surface of the links between Colombian President Iván Duque and detained Venezuelan businessman Antonio “Tony” Intriago, who was the recruiter of the Colombian hitmen arrested in Haiti.

An article published in La Nueva Prensa newspaper has disclosed that Antonio Intriago was the sponsor of the concert Venezuela Aid Live together with Iván Duque, held in Cúcuta in 2019 and which served as cover up for the theft of millions of dollars by the Venezuelan opposition.

Recently it has been revealed that Intriago is a close friend of former deputy Juan Guaidó and fugitive from Venezuelan justice Leopoldo López; and that he owns several Florida-based companies, including Venezuela somos todos and CTU Security, the latter being the security firm in charge of hiring the hitmen who killed Moïse.

The concert held in Cúcuta was largely organized by Venezuela somos todos, through which the Venezuelan opposition allegedly raised funds to support the Venezuelan people.

However, it was later revealed that these funds were never donated to any aid organization working in Venezuela, and that the real plan was to smuggle weapons into Venezuela in an effort to create violence in the country as part of the ongoing regime change plan.

According to witness testimonies, Intriago attended the concert as did Duque and Juan Guaidó, with the latter being escorted to the border by the heads of the Colombian drug trafficking organization Los Rastrojos.

Tony Intriago’s ties to Iván Duque

The first contact between Intriago and Duque took place in February 2018 in Miami, during Duque’s presidential campaign.

Duque’s communications chief, Hassan Amin Abdul Nassar, has insisted that the Colombian president and Intriago are not close, and the Colombian government has denied any ties between the two. However, those who attended Duque’s tour in Miami ascertain that the two men appeared together in photos.

Si esta foto es cierta, Duque si se reunió con Tony Intriago, el Venezolano que contrató a los mercenarios colombianos para asesinar al presidente de Haití y que además organizó el concierto de Cúcuta contra el gobierno de Venezuela. Buenos muchachos en malas compañías. pic.twitter.com/9fHJcSOyrn — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) July 13, 2021

Moreover, Intriago and Duque campaigned in Miami and Washington in support of former US President Donald Trump during the latter’s 2020 presidential campaign. At that time, Duque and Intriago even claimed that the current US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were close with the government of Nicolás Maduro. Similarities with failed Operation Gideon

Another important point worth mentioning is that Tony Intriago was about to participate in the failed Operation Gideon in Venezuela in May last year. Operation Gideon was planned by the US and Colombia with the aim of overthrowing President Nicolás Maduro. Those who participated in this failed coup were trained in camps in Colombia by US agents. RELATED CONTENT: Haiti: Jovenel Moïse’s Head of Security Traveled to Colombia 6 Times – Linked to Miami-based CTU Security Intriago’s company, CTU Security, had wanted to receive the contract to carry out Operation Gideon; however, Silvercorp was finally hired for that operation. Such orchestrated operations by the US and Colombia are common not only in the Latin American region; they have also been carried out in the Middle-East. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Yemen, Iraq and Afghanistan are some of the Middle-Eastern countries where Colombian mercenaries have been involved in proxy wars and assassination plots.

Featured image: Iván Duque, left, and Antonio Intriago, right, smile for the camera. Photo: Twitter/@CalimanArawak

(RedRadioVe) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC