Company Implicated in Moïse Assassination was Involved in Attack Against Maduro

Jorge Rodríguez, head of the National Assembly of Venezuela, has presented evidence that links the Colombian mercenaries implicated in the recent murder of Jovenel Moïse in Haiti, with the 2018 assassination attempt on President Maduro.

Rodríguez reported that the security firm that had recruited the Colombian hitmen was also involved in a failed assassination attempt on the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, that occurred on August 4, 2018.

On that occasion, Maduro had accused his Colombian counterpart, then President Juan Manuel Santos, of being behind the failed assassination attempt.

RELATED CONTENT: Jorge Rodríguez Denounces New Drone Assassination Attempt on President Maduro & Connection Between Extreme Right and Cota 905 Terrorism

Jorge Rodríguez referred to a report published on July 11 by the American newspaper Miami Herald to assert that the Colombians implicated in the murder of Haitian President Moïse, hired by the security firm CTU Security LLC, based in Miami , Florida, were also involved in the attack against the Venezuelan president.

”We have information that the security company, CTU Security LLC, directed by Antonio Intriago, was involved in the attempted assassination of Nicolás Maduro on August 4, 2018,” Rodríguez said at a press conference on Tuesday, July 13.

He added that Venezuelan opposition member Antonio “Tony” Emmanuel Intriago Valera, owner of the aforementioned company, has ties with the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, with whom he participated in the organization of the concert, Venezuela Aid Live, in 2019 in Cúcuta, Colombia, close to the border with Venezuela.

Duque’s government arms paramilitaries that cause violence in Venezuela

Rodríguez also presented evidence in regard to the relationship that the Duque government authorities have with paramilitary groups, whom they supply with high-powered weapons to create violence and chaos in Venezuela. Weapons made in Colombia were found in possession of the paramilitaries and gang members arrested for the recent violence in the capital, Caracas.

The Venezuelan parliamentarian emphasized that Duque has become ”a real threat” to peace in the region, and added that Colombian paramilitarism is like the School of the Americas of yore or the companies in the United States that hire hitmen to carry out assassinations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Venezuela and now Haiti.