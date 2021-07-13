Haiti: Jovenel Moïse’s Head of Security Traveled to Colombia 6 Times – Linked to Miami-based CTU Security

Colombian authorities confirmed this Monday that the head of security at the presidential palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Dimitri Hérard, made several trips to Colombia and other Latin American countries in 2021, the purposes of which are unknown, reported the news agency EFE.

“We learned through Interpol’s team in Colombia that Commissioner Dimitri Hérard, head of the general security unit of the National Palace of Haiti, had made trips to Ecuador, Panama, and the Dominican Republic, using Colombia as a stop off,” said the director of the Colombian Police, General Jorge Luis Vargas, in a press conference about the investigation of the assassination of Haiti’s ruler, Jovenel Moïse.

The officer added that they are trying to discover “what activities Commissioner Dimitri would have carried out in these trips to Colombia,” where 21 retired soldiers allegedly involved in the assassination come from. Numerous media outlets have reported that Hérard is also being investigated for arms trafficking.

For her part, commentator Madame Boukman (@madanboukman) confirmed that the head of Moïse’s personal security traveled to Colombia six times between January and May 2021. She also noted that Hérard’s security firm has been linked to the Miami-based CTU Security, the mercenary firm that recruited Moïse’s assassins, according to the investigation.

The Miami-based company, whose owner is a extremist Venezuelan anti-Chavista named Antonio Enmanuel Intriago Valera, is alleged to have bought plane tickets for these ex-Colombian military personnel and paid about $3,000 a month to each of them for “VIP security services.”

Featured image: Dimitri Hérard, the head of personal security for Jovenel Moïse in Haiti. File photo.

