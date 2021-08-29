Lisbeli Vera Wins Silver Medal for Venezuela at Tokyo Paralympic Games (+Video and Photos)

On Saturday, August 28, Venezuelan Paralympic athlete Lisbeli Vera won second place in the 400-meter athletics T47 category at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The 19-year-old clocked 57.32 seconds to win the silver. The gold medal went to South African Anrune Weyers, who covered the track in 56.05 seconds, and the bronze went to Anastasia Soloveva, from the Russian Paralympic Committee, who came in third with 57.59 seconds.

Category T47 signifies limited arm movement of a low to moderate degree, or the absence of limbs. The time achieved by Vera is also her personal best so far.

Ver a Lisbeli Vera ganar esa medalla de plata en los 400 metros T47 de los #Paralympics es demasiado inspirador. ¡Bravísima, muchacha! 🏃🏾‍♀️🇻🇪🥈👏🏽 ¡Gracias por regalarle a #Venezuela otra alegría! pic.twitter.com/EtZeeuBtEy — ✽ Orlenys 🍁🍃 (@OrlenysOV) August 28, 2021

Vera is the current 400 meters (T47 category) champion of the Parapan American Games that was held in Lima 2019, where she won the gold medal in said category, in addition to silver medals in 100 and 200 meters. She also won two bronze medals at the 2019 Dubai World Championships.

Featured image: Venezuela's Lisbeli Vera won silver in athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC