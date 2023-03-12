Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said that the people of Venezuela will peacefully elect their president in the 2024 elections. He made this comment during an interview with the Argentina-based Spanish economist and journalist Alfredo Serrano Mancilla, on the latter’s radio and television show La Pizarra, broadcast on Saturday, March 11.

“The president elected in Venezuela will be sworn in on January 10, 2025, and will follow the course of our country in peace, democracy and with popular leadership,” the president said.

He also highlighted the success of his government’s foreign policy during the last year, when the influence of Bolivarian diplomacy in the world has been evident.

“We do not care what the oligarchies think about the political, cultural and economic life of Venezuela,” President Maduro stressed. He highlighted the importance of the work that Commander Hugo Chávez did to vindicate the Venezuelan people. According to Maduro, it is Chávez’s legacy on which the processes of Latin American integration is based. He also expressed hopes for the rebirth of CELAC and UNASUR and the strengthening of bilateral ties with all countries..

“Chávez left a legacy to confront imperialism, to work for the union of Latin America and the Caribbean, for the post-oil economy, for the construction of socialism in all its dimensions,” the Venezuelan president stated. “Now, when 10 years have passed since his passing, we have faced everything, and here we are standing, always with the truth.”

Imperialist attack and regional integration

Regarding the advances of the left in Latin America, the Venezuelan president stated that a new progressive wave is rising in the region—the second progressive wave, after the first Pink Tide in the first decade of this millennium. He expressed enthusiasm for the consolidation of new strategic alliances among countries of the region.

He also discussed the positive effects of the reestablishment of Venezuela’s bilateral ties with Colombia, Honduras and Brazil.

“The ties of dependency, the schemes of domination of our continent that were imposed by US imperialism have been breaking,” the president added.

He also emphasized that the continental right wing has nothing to offer the peoples of the region except continued misery.

“The US empire is in a phase of historical decline and it no longer has anything to offer for the good of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean, nothing; on the contrary, all its policies are retrograde,” he said.

President Maduro made it clear that, despite the “expansive wave” promoted from Washington to establish anti-democratic, racist and exclusionary projects in the region, the Venezuelan people will continue on the path of progress and growth of the different sectors. Venezuela continues with its sight set on the construction of “a multipolar, multicentric world, a new world, a common destiny for humanity.”

