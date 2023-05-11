The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, suggested that the Organization of American States (OAS) should disappear, because “it is useless.”

During his morning press conference on Wednesday, the Mexican president asked those present if they knew what good the OAS had done. He pointed out that the only thing the international organization has done is “to endorse all authoritarian plots against legitimate, legal, and popular governments in Latin America.”

“The OAS has no moral or political authority,” added the Mexican president. “But it is not necessary, nor is it convenient to answer them, they are very discredited.”

This is not the first time that the president of Mexico has questioned the OAS. In March, he noted that the Washington, DC-based OAS is dependent on the United States Department of State.

#ConferenciaPresidente | Miércoles 10 de mayo de 2023 https://t.co/8dh5pA7SGq — Gobierno de México (@GobiernoMX) May 10, 2023

López Obrador’s statements come after the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), a subsidiary of the OAS, asked the president to eliminate the section “Who Is Who in the Lies of the Week” from his morning press conferences.

According to the IACHR report, AMLO uses official media to reproduce speeches in which journalists and the press are attacked.

“They want the mañanera [morning press conference] to disappear,” Lopez Obrador said. “But look at the interference of this palera [coup-mongering] organization that is at the service of vested interest groups.”

In recent months, the OAS has been shaken by multiple complaints against its Secretary General Luis Almagro, who allegedly participated in several irregularities in the exercise of his functions.

Almagro is accused of forming an “impunity pact” with former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, according to a complaint filed by officials of the now-defunct Mission Against Corruption and Impunity of Honduras, of the OAS.

Additionally, Almagro was found in violation of the organization’s code of ethical conduct for maintaining an intimate relationship with a junior employee.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.