This Wednesday, Venezuela and Burkina Faso reaffirmed their willingness to work together for the development of strategic projects based on respect, cooperation, and self-determination of both peoples, stated Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yván Gil. Gil wrote on social media that he had a “productive meeting with the Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, Apollinaire Kyélem de Tambèla,” at the Casa Amarilla, headquarters of Venezuela’s foreign service.

During the meeting, both officials discussed issues of the African Union, the South American Union (UNASUR), the cooperation of Africa and South America, Venezuela’s support for political stability in Burkina Faso, and the fight against terrorism.

The Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, Apollinaire Kyélem de Tambèla, plans to hold a series of meetings with Venezuelan ministers in areas such as mining, oil, university education, agriculture, and culture, among others, to evaluate the cooperation between both countries.

For both countries, the cooperative relationship in oil and agricultural matters is of particular importance for the enhancement of the economies and quality of life of their citizens.

Work visit

The prime minister of Burkina Faso, Apollinaire Kyélem de Tambèla, arrived in Venezuela this Wednesday and he was received at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, by authorities from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Foreign Ministry indicated on its Twitter account.

The visit made by the Burkinabé prime minister to Venezuela is part of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, said a note from the Foreign Ministry.

Venezuela relations with Africa

Since the arrival of the Bolivarian Revolution, Venezuela established diplomatic relations with 55 countries of Africa. Commander Hugo Chávez and President Nicolás Maduro strengthened ties of brotherhood with Burkina Faso, reaching important agreements in the fields of agriculture, health, and education.

