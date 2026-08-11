A photo of the meeting between UK National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell and Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, with Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shaibani also present, as described in the article. Photo: Vanessa Beeley/file photo.

A photo of the meeting between UK National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell and Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, with Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shaibani also present, as described in the article. Photo: Vanessa Beeley/file photo.