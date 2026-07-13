Ahmed al-Sharaa (al centro) llega a la edición número 23 del Foro de Doha, en Qatar. 6 de diciembre de 2025. Photo: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters.

Ahmed al-Sharaa (al centro) llega a la edición número 23 del Foro de Doha, en Qatar. 6 de diciembre de 2025. Photo: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters.