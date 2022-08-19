August 19, 2022
Félix Plasencia, who held the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs in Venezuela from 2021-2022, is appointed Ambassador of Venezuela in Colombia. File photo courtesy of Twitter / @pbrcabrera_97.

Félix Plasencia, who held the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs in Venezuela from 2021-2022, is appointed Ambassador of Venezuela in Colombia. File photo courtesy of Twitter / @pbrcabrera_97.