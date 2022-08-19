On Thursday, August 11, the Venezuelan National Assembly (AN) approved the appointment of Félix Plasencia as ambassador of Venezuela to the Republic of Colombia. The approval was unanimous in parliament during an ordinary session at the AN headquarters in Caracas.

“This is a moment of joy for the people living along the Venezuelan border in Zulia, Táchira and Amazonas and for the people along the Colombian border with Venezuela. It is a moment of joy for the indigenous peoples of both nations, for businesspersons, and for the entire continent: a moment for peace and life,” declared National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez after the approval. This appointment solidifies the resumption of diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Colombia.

Rodríguez highlighted the roles of the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, in the process of strengthening unity in Latin America. “Petro and Maduro are at the helm of this process which is proceeding rapidly today,” he said.

The president of the AN Foreign Policy Commission, Deputy Timoteo Zambrano, stated that Plasencia’s designation as Venezuelan ambassador in Colombia is the most important news in recent days for Colombian and Venezuelan citizens, because with this action, the historical relations between the two nations have resumed.

“Today is a transcendent and historic day for Venezuela and Colombia,” said Zambrano. “This is the most important news for the people. At a complex moment in the [Latin American] region, in which geopolitics is driven by the theaters of war operations, there is little diplomacy. A language of war is imposed on the world, but Colombia and Venezuela are relying on diplomacy and reestablishing relations that they should never have broken.”

Highlighting the geopolitical significance of the resumption of Colombia-Venezuela relations, he stated that the period of isolation of the Venezuelan nation is ending.

“This has a very clear meaning for the world, for those who wanted to isolate us from the world and close us off as a country. With this decision in this plenary, we tell the world that this is not possible. Today, the isolation of our country from the world ends,” he asserted.

Zambrano also highlighted the titanic task that the Venezuelan and Colombian diplomatic missions will have in matters of migration, as well as the work to be done in matters of border security with respect to armed groups. He then endorsed the words of Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López, who noted how these objectives will not be achieved without the reunification of both nations.

He added that he saw a clear spirit of hard work and determination in Plasencia, the new ambassador.

Deputy Roy Daza also highlighted Plasencia’s extensive career as minister of foreign affairs, ambassador to China, minister of foreign trade, and as an official at the British embassy, as well as his involvement in the causes of the Latin American people and his devotion to the liberators, Simón Bolívar and Commander Hugo Chávez. He said that these characteristics make him very qualified for this position.

Daza stated that the appointment of Félix Plasencia as Venezuelan ambassador to Colombia is not only an act decreed by the President of the Republic, but also that Plasencia is supported of the AN and the people of Venezuela. He stressed that this appointment is the start a process of paying greater attention to Venezuelan migrants in Colombia, while maintaining the emphasis of the Bolivarian government of Venezuela that these emigrants are welcome to return to their homeland.

In addition, Daza reported that he has received many questions about the commercial opportunities that the reestablishment of Colombia-Venezuela relations signifies for the two countries. “With this restoration, an important thread is opened in all of Latin America due to the geographical and political positions of both nations,” he said.

