On Tuesday, July 12, the National Assembly of Venezuela approved a request from the Russian Embassy in Venezuela to confer the Order of Friendship award on Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Faría.

Deputy Ilenia Medina said that Faría stands out for his work that strengthened the relations of friendship and cooperation between Russia and Venezuela, while he was the Venezuelan ambassador in Russia.

“This is no small request, because when a country honors a foreigner, who has made an extraordinary contribution to peace and friendship between two nations, it should be a source of patriotic pride,” she said.

Deputy Medina added that the National Assembly considers that this recognition is not only for the foreign minister, but for the Venezuelan people who have resisted so many years of interventionism from several countries, given that ambassadors are representatives of the president of the country and of all Venezuelans.

Medina also stressed that Faría has served the people of Venezuela and has worked in accordance with the directives of President Nicolás Maduro.

The Order of Friendship is a distinction created by the government of Russia in 1994 for diplomatic officials. It has been awarded to several ambassadors of multiple Latin American countries including Cuba and Brazil, and even the United States.

Faría served as Venezuelan ambassador to Russia for five years, and since May of this year he has been the foreign affairs minister of Venezuela.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/JRE

