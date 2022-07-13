July 13, 2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría (right) during the latter's visit to Moscow in July 2022. Photo: Mikhail Voskresensky/RIA Novosti.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría (right) during the latter's visit to Moscow in July 2022. Photo: Mikhail Voskresensky/RIA Novosti.