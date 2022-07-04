July 4, 2022
Venezuelan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Carlos Faría (left) and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov (right) at a press conference after their meeting in Moscow, July 4, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@FierroFortis.

Venezuelan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Carlos Faría (left) and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov (right) at a press conference after their meeting in Moscow, July 4, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@FierroFortis.