Through social media platforms, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Faría reported that he met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, earlier today in Moscow. The two discussed issues related to US coercive economic measures—euphemistically referred to as sanctions—and the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between both nations.

Russia and its government have been illegally sanctioned by the United States, the European Union, and Canada.

1/4 Nos reunimos con el canciller Serguéi Lavrov para seguir afianzando los acuerdos bilaterales entre Venezuela y Rusia a través de la revisión y diseño de la agenda de cooperación de ambas naciones. pic.twitter.com/OQeZWtNQnl — Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) July 4, 2022

In the bilateral meeting, Faria stressed that the sanctions regime “did not meet their expectations and the Russian economy continues, with certain inconveniences, but with the intended damage diminished.”

Likewise, the Venezuelan foreign minister assured that the “intention” of the Western powers is “to keep the conflict going,” while he praised Russia’s willingness to sit down at a dialogue table to reach an agreement that could satisfy the interests of both Russia and Ukraine.

#EnFotos | Los Cancilleres de Venezuela, @Fariacrt y la Federación de Rusia, Serguéi Lavrov, junto a sus delegaciones, sostienen negociaciones en #Moscú para continuar profundizando la alianza estratégica en favor de ambos pueblos 🇻🇪🤝🏾🇷🇺. pic.twitter.com/DyWcvZOoMh — Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪 (@CancilleriaVE) July 4, 2022

“We condemn the application of these illegal sanctions against any country,” said Faría. “That is why the UN exists, to deal with any problem, and when considered by any of its members, it can take such an action, but not in this way.”

Finally, both foreign ministers ratified their respective countries’ willingness to continue cooperation in the oil sector, through the application of a bilateral agreement to help counter Western sanctions, according to the statements of Sergey Lavrov.

