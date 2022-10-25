Caracas, October 24, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—On Monday, October 24, the collapse of 12 homes in the La Ladera sector of the 23 de Enero parish of Caracas was reported after heavy rains poured down on the capital city throughout the afternoon, adding to several weeks of torrential rains affecting Venezuela.

According to Telesur’s Madelein Garcia, Venezuelan Minister for Interior Relations, Justice and Peace Remigio Ceballos announced that the National Risk Management System, the civic-military union and the Capital District’s head of government responded to a landslide in the La Ladera 2 sector in the 23 de Enero neighborhood, west of Caracas. The landslide affected 162 homes and caused 12 homes to collapse, while 14 families were evacuated.

Ministro @CeballosIchaso1 informó que en el 23 de #Enero lograron colapsaron 12 viviendas y y 162 fueron afectadas por las lluvias. También lograron evacuar a 14 familias. pic.twitter.com/30P44coifG — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) October 24, 2022

The Telesur journalist also said in an earlier tweet that no injuries or deaths were reported.

General Carlos Pérez Ampueda reported that preventive action taken by emergency response teams allowed for more than 50 families in a situation of vulnerability to rainfall and the risk of landslides to be evacuated.

Tras las lluvias en #Caracas una vivienda colapsó en el #23 de Enero. No hay reporte de persona lesionada ni fallecida. Los bomberos y #PC en el lugar. Los vecinos están ayudando a evacuar las viviendas vulnerables. pic.twitter.com/Fs5GRHGgH9 — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) October 24, 2022

According to a report from the Caracas Fire Department, the landslide occurred as a result of the soil saturation caused by heavy rainfall affecting the area on Monday, October 24.

“There are 12 collapsed houses. It should be noted that an Emergency Command Post called El Mirador was activated,” the Fire Department stressed.

The government secretary of the Caracas Mayor’s Office, Robinson Navarro, also participated in the evacuation and emergency response to those affected.

Orinoco Tribune Special by staff

OT/JRE/SF

