The vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, stated on Monday that the United States is excluding Juan Guaidó from its plans against Venezuela.

Cabello said this in reference to the intentions of the government of the United States to discard the “interim government” of Juan Guaidó.

“Guaidó is a problem for the United States, it is not a problem for us as such,” said Cabello. “They do not know what to do with a man who has been a great blunderer, a great thief, a swindler, and now they do not know how to get rid of him without affecting their imperialist pride.”

He pointed out that, from the beginning, Guaidó was a creation of imperialism to interfere in the internal affairs of Venezuela.

Cabello warned that imperialism should not be trusted: “because when they say ‘we don’t need you Guaidó’, it is because they probably have a plan for greater damage and they don’t need an intermediary.”

The deportation of Venezuelans

Cabello also referred to the decision of the US government to start deporting Venezuelans, which in his opinion is a response to political, and not migratory factors.

“They are right now in what they call the midterm elections, that’s why they made that decision. The political issue is so key that Marco Rubio, who was one of those who said: come Venezuelans, I will receive you, now says that no one should come and defends what the Biden government has done,” said Cabello.

In this sense, he also blamed the spokesmen of the Venezuelan right for these actions, since they have only been concerned about the increase in the number of migrants in order to profit at their expense.

“People like Capriles Radonski, Julio Borges, Juan Guaidó, Carlos Vecchio, and Juan Guaidó, all of them receive money every time the number of migrants increases,” said Cabello. “For this reason, the US has had to meet with criminals who have just been given a job and tell them ‘that’s it, you are not going to overwhelm me with this, I will make the decisions, and start getting rid of people.'”

Cabello called on the Venezuelan people to be alert, since these imperialist actions seem to indicate that they are preparing a new, potentially dangerous plan against Venezuela. “We have to be alert because we know imperialism well, and we know that they are not going to leave us alone,” he said.

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

