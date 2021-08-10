Nicaragua Congratulates Venezuela for PSUV Primaries

This Monday, August 9, the government of the Republic of Nicaragua congratulated the Venezuelan people, the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and the authorities of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) for holding the Open Primary Elections to choose the candidates who will represent this political organization in Venezuela’s regional elections scheduled for November 21.

Last Sunday, August 8, the PSUV held its primaries, aimed at securing the best candidates for the upcoming regional elections. More than 5.5 million voters were mobilized for the democratic fiesta, and 3.5 million of them voted, surpassing all voter participation forecasts. Venezuela’s electoral roll was recently updated to include 21 million total voters.

A political analyst told Orinoco Tribune that “despite the smear campaign against the PSUV, and the harsh blockade imposed by the United States and the European Union on the Venezuelan people, a turnout of more than 15% and a mobilization of more than 25% of the electorate just for primaries is a reason for optimism, anticipating a high turnout and a big victory in the 21N regional elections.”

The full unofficial translation of Nicaragua’s statement:

We greet with love Nicolás, the PSUV, and the brave and beloved Venezuelan people, before the victorious results of their Electoral Day yesterday. We congratulate ourselves, because we are immersed in sovereign processes, and because we live building real sovereignty and independence.

With joy, fraternity and with great love and hope, we embrace you in these heroic days of new stories and triumphs.

-Managua, August 9, 2021

Featured image: Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo and President Daniel Ortega. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL